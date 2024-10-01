TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.07.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 636,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 101,282 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

