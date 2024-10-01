TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.07.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
