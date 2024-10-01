Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Trevena Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of Trevena stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. Trevena has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trevena will post -32.25 EPS for the current year.
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
