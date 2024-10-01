Truist Financial Upgrades Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) to Buy

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

BMEA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Rodman & Renshaw raised shares of Biomea Fusion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.40.

BMEA stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $363.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.03). Equities analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

