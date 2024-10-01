VF (NYSE:VFC) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upgraded VF to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on VF from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on VF from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of VF from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VF has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.41.

Get VF alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VFC

VF Stock Up 2.0 %

VFC stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.99. VF has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. VF had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. VF’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that VF will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. VF’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

Insider Activity at VF

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,972.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VF by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,623,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,448 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 351,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 132,650 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VF

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.