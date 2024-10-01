Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $850.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COST. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $980.00 price target (up from $950.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $860.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $883.04.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $886.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $540.23 and a twelve month high of $923.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $871.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $818.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale



Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

