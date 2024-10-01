Wells Fargo & Company Increases Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $136.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.21 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.75. The company has a market cap of $462.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

