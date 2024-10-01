XOMA Co. (XOMAO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.
XOMA Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of XOMAO stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21.
XOMA Company Profile
