Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target Cut to C$1.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Yangarra Resources Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of YGR stock opened at C$1.05 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of C$103.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.21.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$35.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.50 million. Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 29.17%. Equities analysts predict that Yangarra Resources will post 0.504717 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

