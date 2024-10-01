ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Daiwa America downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,080,128.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,518 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,327.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,080,128.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 45.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

