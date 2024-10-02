A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

AMRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 0.6 %

AMRK opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of -0.05. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $47.39.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.59). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 25,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $1,146,048.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,535 shares in the company, valued at $12,973,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $999,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 25,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $1,146,048.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,973,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,316 shares of company stock worth $4,911,036. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,178,000 after acquiring an additional 106,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,452 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 424,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,531 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

