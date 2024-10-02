Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Update

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the August 31st total of 3,160,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Aegon Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aegon has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.1723 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Institutional Trading of Aegon

Aegon Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Aegon during the first quarter worth $929,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aegon by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,140,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,849,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,961,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth $4,118,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.