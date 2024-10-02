Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Update

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the August 31st total of 3,160,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Aegon Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aegon has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.07.
Aegon Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.1723 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.
Institutional Trading of Aegon
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.
