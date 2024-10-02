Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,097,300 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 6,463,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 278.4 days.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of AKCCF opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company’s carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

