Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) Plans Dividend of GBX 13.50

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Albion Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.14. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Albion Enterprise VCT Stock Performance
Albion Enterprise VCT stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.21. The company has a market capitalization of £140.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,200.00 and a beta of 0.03. Albion Enterprise VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113 ($1.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 128 ($1.71).
Albion Enterprise VCT Company Profile
