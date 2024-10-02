AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

Shares of DIT stock opened at $140.00 on Monday. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $119.34 and a 12-month high of $210.53. The company has a market cap of $88.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $717.85 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

About AMCON Distributing

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Free Report ) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of AMCON Distributing worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

