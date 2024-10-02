Analysts Set AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) PT at £101.62

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £101.62 ($135.93).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 71 ($0.95) to GBX 74 ($0.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £150 ($200.64) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £110 ($147.14) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.5 %

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON AZN opened at £118.58 ($158.61) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £124.92 and a 200 day moving average price of £120.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 9,461 ($126.55) and a 12-month high of £133.88 ($179.08). The company has a market cap of £183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,831.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 77.60 ($1.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,597.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michel Demare purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £2,360 ($3,156.77). Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.