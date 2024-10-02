Analysts Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Target Price at $125.17

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Piper Sandler cut Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of ZBH opened at $107.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

