Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Short Interest Up 5.2% in September

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 110,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NYSE:AOMR opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.42. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.23). Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $25.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage REIT news, Director Jonathan Morgan sold 4,377 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $53,268.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,328.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Morgan sold 4,377 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $53,268.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,328.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brandon Filson sold 22,894 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $252,291.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,514.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,571 shares of company stock worth $403,502 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOMR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 44,256 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 157,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

