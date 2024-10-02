Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of APRE opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.04. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.38% and a negative net margin of 1,012.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.
