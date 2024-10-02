Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Short Interest Up 7.8% in September

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,230,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $58,678.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,226.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $111,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $58,678.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,092 shares of company stock valued at $752,668. 63.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Asana alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,246,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,100,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Asana by 26.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after buying an additional 854,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,462,000 after buying an additional 490,823 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,500,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASAN

Asana Price Performance

ASAN stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.16. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 81.88% and a negative net margin of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.