Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Short Interest Up 7.8% in September

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,230,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $58,678.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,226.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $111,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $58,678.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,092 shares of company stock valued at $752,668. 63.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,246,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,100,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Asana by 26.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after buying an additional 854,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,462,000 after buying an additional 490,823 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,500,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ASAN stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.16. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 81.88% and a negative net margin of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Asana announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
