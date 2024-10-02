AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.150-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.9 million-$9.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.9 million. AudioEye also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.510-0.530 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEYE. Roth Mkm began coverage on AudioEye in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised AudioEye to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of AudioEye from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of AudioEye stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $265.72 million, a P/E ratio of -58.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.00.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

