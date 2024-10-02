Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives $124.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 62.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Autoliv by 133.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 104.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $93.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $89.37 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

