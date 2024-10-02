Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives $124.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.71.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv
Autoliv Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $93.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $89.37 and a 1-year high of $129.38.
Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.
Autoliv Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.
Autoliv Company Profile
Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.
