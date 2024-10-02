Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $2.55 on Friday. Avalon has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $9.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

