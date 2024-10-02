Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Down 6.5% in September

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Aviva Stock Performance

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58.

Aviva Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aviva to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

