AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AXTI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

AXT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $2.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.23. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $27.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 1,142.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 347,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 243,226 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter worth $743,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 465,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 149,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

