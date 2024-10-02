Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bâloise Price Performance
Shares of BLHEF opened at $201.18 on Wednesday. Bâloise has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $201.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.86 and a 200 day moving average of $166.79.
Bâloise Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bâloise
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.