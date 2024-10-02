Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bâloise Price Performance

Shares of BLHEF opened at $201.18 on Wednesday. Bâloise has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $201.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.86 and a 200 day moving average of $166.79.

Bâloise Company Profile

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

