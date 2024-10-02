Banco Bradesco S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0026 per share by the bank on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

BBD opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $3.20 in a report on Monday, August 19th.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

