Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Raised to $78.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BK. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $71.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.19.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 259,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,233,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,202,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 600,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,273,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.