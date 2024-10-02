BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of BankUnited in a report released on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s FY2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKU. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU stock opened at $35.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $303,314.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $371,335.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,416.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $303,314.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,507 shares of company stock valued at $802,400 in the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,059 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 226,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 63,520 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 179,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 52,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,442,000 after acquiring an additional 332,567 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

