Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Short Interest Update

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Baozun during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Baozun by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 117,502 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baozun by 55.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 356,096 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CLSA cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.80 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

BZUN opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $222.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.32. Baozun has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $329.01 million during the quarter.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

