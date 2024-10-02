Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Short Interest Update

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,847,500 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the August 31st total of 16,833,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,727,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GOLD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after buying an additional 37,128,653 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $978,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138,639 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417,244 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,170,814 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $302,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080,510 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4,713.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,144,456 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $69,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058,351 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GOLD opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.01. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $21.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.