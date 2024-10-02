Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNTC. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

NASDAQ BNTC opened at $10.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. Benitec Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTC. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Benitec Biopharma by 35.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 64,092 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.