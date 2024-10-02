Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, October 4th (NASDAQ:BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, October 4th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of BDRX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. 997,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,505. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain in the United Kingdom. The company is developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme.

