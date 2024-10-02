Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biomea Fusion in a report released on Friday, September 27th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biomea Fusion’s current full-year earnings is ($4.09) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $21.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Biomea Fusion from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Biomea Fusion Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $9.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $341.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -0.47. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Biomea Fusion

In other Biomea Fusion news, Director Michael J.M. Hitchcock acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

