Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLIN

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.94. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 84.86% and a negative net margin of 62.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.