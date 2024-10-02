Brokerages Set Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT at $51.33

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.
Several research firms have commented on AGIO. StockNews.com cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Leerink Partners cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,826,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 41,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $951,000.
Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $53.28.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.05% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.
