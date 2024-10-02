Brokerages Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) PT at $124.11

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.33.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,206 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 69.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEFT stock opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

