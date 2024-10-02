Brokerages Set Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) PT at $80.40

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMCR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Immunocore from $92.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Immunocore stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 0.73. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 19.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunocore will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at $4,450,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 346,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after buying an additional 45,010 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth $1,314,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Immunocore by 4,817.1% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,684,000 after purchasing an additional 956,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

