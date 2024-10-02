Brokerages Set Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) PT at C$10.55

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPB

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$7.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.20 and a beta of 0.77. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$7.39 and a one year high of C$10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.76.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$578.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.53 million. Superior Plus had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.5212912 EPS for the current year.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,440.00%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.