Brokerages Set Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) PT at $59.71

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 135.46% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

