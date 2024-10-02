Brokers Offer Predictions for Guidewire Software, Inc.’s Q3 2026 Earnings (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Guidewire Software in a report released on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Guidewire Software’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE opened at $180.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,392.23 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $4,024,928.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,523,889.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $19,361,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,892 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $173,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.