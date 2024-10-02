Brokers Set Expectations for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Gilat Satellite Networks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.63 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.80%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on GILT

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

Shares of GILT stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $292.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $6.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 19.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 24,204 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.