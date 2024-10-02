Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Prothena from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Get Prothena alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prothena

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $16.65 on Monday. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89. The company has a market cap of $895.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $2.23. The company had revenue of $132.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. Prothena’s revenue was up 3184.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 50,579 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $10,103,000. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,069,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.