Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) vs. Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Head-To-Head Review

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) and Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Top Ships and Capital Clean Energy Carriers”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Ships $83.87 million 0.50 $6.07 million N/A N/A Capital Clean Energy Carriers $393.20 million 2.76 $47.21 million N/A N/A

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Top Ships.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

6.7% of Top Ships shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Top Ships shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Top Ships and Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Ships N/A N/A N/A Capital Clean Energy Carriers 24.89% 6.83% 2.26%

Volatility & Risk

Top Ships has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Top Ships and Capital Clean Energy Carriers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top Ships 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital Clean Energy Carriers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.30%. Given Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capital Clean Energy Carriers is more favorable than Top Ships.

Summary

Capital Clean Energy Carriers beats Top Ships on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Capital Product Partners L.P. and changed its name to Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. in August 2024. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

