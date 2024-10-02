CarMax, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a report issued on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus raised CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.73.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $78.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average is $76.24. CarMax has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John M. Stuckey III sold 19,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $1,613,382.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,467.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,012 shares of company stock valued at $14,803,843 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.0% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.1% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

