CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives $77.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.73.

Several research firms have commented on KMX. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

NYSE KMX opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. CarMax has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,567.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,032.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,567.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,012 shares of company stock valued at $14,803,843 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 78.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 134.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 176.7% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

