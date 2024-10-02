Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.69. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.84.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

