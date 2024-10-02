Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.050-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.330-1.330 EPS.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a moderate sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.84.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

