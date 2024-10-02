Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.050-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.330-1.330 EPS.
Shares of CCL stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
