Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the integrated energy company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Centrica Stock Up 0.4 %

Centrica stock opened at GBX 117.05 ($1.57) on Wednesday. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115.80 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.15 ($2.21). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of £6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 530.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Centrica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CNA shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Centrica to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 130 ($1.74) to GBX 155 ($2.07) in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.25 ($2.29).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kevin O’Byrne acquired 110,000 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £144,100 ($192,750.13). In other news, insider Kevin O’Byrne bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £144,100 ($192,750.13). Also, insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £1,982.47 ($2,651.78). Insiders bought a total of 113,456 shares of company stock valued at $14,836,853 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Centrica

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.