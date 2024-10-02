ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Up 6.5% in September

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $845.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.90. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $32.19.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.96 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.