ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Up 6.5% in September

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 47.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $845.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.90. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.96 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Further Reading

