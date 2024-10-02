Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Up 7.2% in September

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,400 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the August 31st total of 341,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.1 days.
Chorus Aviation Stock Performance
CHRRF stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.
