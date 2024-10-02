Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Up 7.2% in September

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,400 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the August 31st total of 341,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.1 days.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

CHRRF stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

